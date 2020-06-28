PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two children and a woman were found dead after officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Phoenix Sunday morning.
According to Phoenix police spokesperson, Sgt. Tommy Thompson, officers found a 7-year-old boy, Meadn Meles-Hebtom, 9-year-old girl, Arsema Kidane, and 19-year-old woman, Abraha Danait dead at an apartment near 17th and Glendale avenues around 9 a.m.
A 28-year-old man also at the apartment was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Police said the woman is believed to be a relative of the children, and the man is believed to be a family member who was living with the family at the time.
"The babies were just learning to live, they had a whole future ahead of them and now someone with no heart took that away from them. It is sad, it is sad," said neighbor Jeanette Simmons.
No additional information was available regarding the identities of the people involved or if a suspect was taken into custody. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.
"This is not the way a Sunday should go, to wake up and know that two children have lost their life, plus a teenager, it is crazy," Simmons said.
