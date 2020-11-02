PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two children and a woman have been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by bees in north Phoenix.
The incident happened at a home near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
According to Phoenix fire, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found three people who were stung and bees were coming from a back shed near the home. Video from the Arizona Family Chopper showed foam being sprayed in that area of the backyard.
The two children and woman were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.