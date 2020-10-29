Scottsdale officials investigate deadly collision

A driver died after a two car collision in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon along McDonald Drive east of Scottsdale Road.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is dead after a two-car crash in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened after 1 p.m. along McDonald Drive just east of Scottsdale Road, right in front of Scottsdale Fire Station 603, officials said.

Deadly two car accident in Scottsdale

The two car accident happened in front of Scottsdale Fire station 603. 

Fire crews at the station were in the process of a training exercise at the time. They heard the crash and were able to rapidly respond and begin helping, fire officials say.

One of the drivers died as a result of the collision. The second driver was looked at on scene by paramedics. No names have been released.

McDonald Dr, between Scottsdale Rd. and Cattletrack Road,was shut down for a while as Scottsdale police worked their investigation.  It has since reopened.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you