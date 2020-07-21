BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two administrators for the City of Buckeye helped save a family from a fire Tuesday morning.
According to Buckeye police, Assistant Police Chief Bob Sanders was driving to a meeting when he heard the call near Verrado Way and Yuma Road. Sanders was the first on the scene and rescued a child from the house fire before the smoke got so bad he had to get out.
"He ran into the home, I mean the whole garage was on fire, he just ran into the home. He was just carrying the little boy it looked like he was in his pajamas,” said neighbor Vanessa Lopez.
At the same time, Buckeye Fire Deputy Chief Dave Dubois arrived and rescued another child from the house.
The saying "right place at the right time" holds true, especially, for this rescue because both Dubois and Sanders-- while previously first responders-- now work in administration/upper-management for their respective departments.
An engine truck showed up a short time later and put out the fire. Firefighters discovered 10 cats inside the house and gave oxygen and CPR to three of them. All but one cat survived.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the family.