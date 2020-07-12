GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead after getting hit by a car in Glendale Sunday night. It happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a man and a woman were riding bikes in the area when they got struck by a car. They both died shortly after.
The driver of the car stayed and is cooperating with authorities. Whether impairment or speed are factors in this collision is unknown at this time.
Thunderbird Road is shut down from 51st to 55th avenues due to the investigation.
