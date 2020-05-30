PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were arrested Friday night during the Phoenix protests.

44-year-old Michael Lane and 36-year-old Andrew Givens were both taken into custody on multiple charges, according to police.

Lane was arrested for rioting, criminal damage, and unlawful assembly/refusal to disperse.

Givens was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, unlawful assembly/refusal to disperse, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, around 7 p.m. a large group of people were gathered at Eastlake Park before moving to Phoenix Police Headquarters during a protest regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Tactical Response Unit were on scene to assist. Around 9:45 p.m., individuals starting fires and began throwing bottles at the officers, according to Sgt. Thompson.

At around 10 p.m., Phoenix police officially declared officially an "unlawful assembly." That's when officers can make arrests when people refuse to disperse. Officers used loudspeakers to tell the crowd to go home. A line of protesters was seen locking arms.

"The crowd eventually began throwing rocks, glass bottles, fireworks and other objects at the officers and Police Headquarters. The front doors of the building were shattered, and an unlawful assembly was declared and announced over the LRAD system. TRU officers deployed less lethal means, including OC Spray and pepper balls, attempting to dissuade them from continuing their activities. The TRU officers formed a line and began to disperse the crowd. Officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted by staying by Phoenix Police Headquarters, to provide security on the west side."

Multiple police vehicles has their tires slashed, window broken, and there was even an attempt to light one of them on fire, according to Sgt. Thompson.

No injuries were reported, but police say at least eight officers were "assaulted by objects thrown at them."