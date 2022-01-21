Two arrested in shooting death of man at Scottsdale hotel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they've made two arrests in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month at a hotel in Old Town Scottsdale .
Scottsdale police said Thursday morning that they arrested Robert Yves Celifie, 41, and Chaze M. Cable, 41, who now face multiple felonies charges, including first-degree murder. Authorities found Celifie in Las Vegas, while Cable was found in Arkansas.
The shooting took place just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, in the Hyatt Place Hotel parking lot off 3rd Avenue. The victim, identified as Ilya "Mike" Shimonov, was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police didn't say what investigators believe led up to the shooting nor how they could pinpoint Celifie and Cable as suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.