COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were arrested for possession of drugs during a traffic stop in Cottonwood earlier this month.
Cottonwood Police say they stopped a blue 1996 Dodge Dakota on July 5 in the area of South Main Street and East Cherry Street after an officer spotted multiple violations.
The driver identified as 52-year-old Mark Lyons, and passenger, 35-year-old Jacqulyn Nicewander, waited as a K-9 officer did a narcotics sniff sweep of the car during the traffic stop.
The dog alerted officers and a search of the vehicle resulted in a find of 13 grams of methamphetamine and a usable amount of marijuana.
Police say they also found packaging materials that showed intend for selling the drugs.
Lyons was booked into Yavapai County Detention Center and is charged with sales of dangerous drugs, posession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, marijuana posession, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Nicewander was tooked into the same detention center and has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor warrant.
Both have been released pending pre-trial services.