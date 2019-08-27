YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say two people were arrested after they tried to disguise meth as a frozen treat over the weekend.
According to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Toyota Corolla was stopped and searched after a K9 unit was alerted of an odor coming from the car on Sunday afternoon at an immigration checkpoint.
While searching a cooler in the car, agents discovered brightly-colored bags which resembled frozen ice pops.
Authorities say the bags were determined to be meth weighing over 9 pounds.
Agents arrested the two people allegedly transporting the meth, a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.
Authorities say one of them was a lawfully admitted permanent resident and the other was a U.S. citizen.