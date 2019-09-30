PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a boy were arrested after going on a crime spree in south Phoenix early in the morning last Sunday.
The first occurred in the area of 47th Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:30 a.m.
According to the police report, the victim came home and another car pulled in behind her. She told police the suspect had a red bandanna over his face and he tapped on her window and pointed a handgun at her. The suspect forced open her door and made her lie on the ground while he reached into the car and stole her purse.
About two hours later, around 4:45 a.m., a victim who lives near Seventh and Southern avenues was in his car in his driveway when the masked suspect approached his car with a gun in his hand. According to the report, the victim gave the suspect $200 cash. The suspect then demanded the keys to the victim's car. The victim complied, but then the suspect handed the keys back to him and ran back to his black Chevrolet Cruz, which another person was driving.
About an hour later, the suspect saw another victim sitting in his car in his driveway near 19th Avenue and Baseline.
"I just came home from my friend's house, and I was in my driveway, and I was texting and I just heard a knock on my window and the guy just had the gun to my face like, 'Get out the car!'" said Adrian Garcia.
Garcia said he initially thought it was a prank but soon realized he was in trouble.
"He started cussing at me like, 'Get out the (expletive) car!' And I just got out the car. He was like, 'Roll down the window, open the door for me, step back,' had a gun on me at all times," Garcia explained.
The whole encounter was caught on Garcia's home surveillance camera.
"He took my wallet, my car, couple tools I had in the truck," he added.
The masked suspect took Garcia's car while the other drove away in the black Chevrolet Cruz.
At around 6:25 a.m., Phoenix police officers located the stolen vehicle driving eastbound near Baseline and Seventh Avenue. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect started driving faster than 100 mph. Officers stopped the pursuit for the safety of the public.
By 10 a.m., officers got a call about the stolen vehicle and another car at Prado Park near 19th Avenue and Southern. According to the police report, Garcia's vehicle was abandoned before officers arrived.
Garcia said by the time he got his car back, it was totaled.
A witness followed the pair, who were now driving the Chevrolet Cruz, and officers were able to arrest Joseph Korbeh.
The other suspect is being charged as a minor.
Korbeh already had an ankle monitor on when police arrested him.
He is facing 10 felony charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.