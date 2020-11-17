PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects have been taken into custody after crashing onto the runway at Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus said the incident started when police arrived at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of a robbery.
During their investigation, police learned that two people allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint and fled the scene in a car.
Justus said that police learned the car was seen near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road. Officers attempted to stop the car but the suspect didn't stop.
Police following the car until it drove into a fence at the Deer Valley Airport, and ended up on the runway.
Justus said the two suspects ran from the vehicle before they were taken into custody.
Police have not released the names of the suspects.