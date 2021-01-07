WASHINGTON D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. says two Arizonans were among those arrested during violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 31-year-old Joshua Knowles and 50-year-old Marsha Murphy were taken into custody. Both face charges of curfew violation and unlawful entry.

Thousands of mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, breaching the building and forcing lawmakers to evacuate. According to police, four people were left dead during the mayhem, including one woman shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer and three other people who had medical emergencies.

Police continue to search for dozens of other people who may have been involved in the riots. On Thursday, authorities released photos of "persons of interest" and offered rewards leading to their arrests.

One of the most recognizable figures in the photos of the chaos on Capitol Hill could also be a man from Arizona. His face was painted red, white and blue, and he wore a fur hat and a helmet with horns.

The man shown in the above photo is possibly Jake Angeli, known by followers as the "QAnon Shaman." He has been spotted at several pro-Trump protests in Phoenix. QAnon is a far-right conspiracy group, and the movement behind it has played a large role in organizing "Stop the Steal" protests across the country since the election.

D.C. police say 69 people were arrested and processed Wednesday night and Thursday morning for curfew violations, riot-related burglary, and other riot-related events.