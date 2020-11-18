PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With budgets tighter than ever, everyone is looking to cut down on costs, and for some, that means finding a cheaper place to live. For Arizona, two cities made the top 10 for having the lowest cost of living.
According to move.org, Tucson had the fourth-lowest cost of living in the U.S., while Mesa had the eighth-lowest. For the Old Pueblo, the website points to its low monthly gas bill, and the cost of food per person is less than $300. With utilities, internet, and rent, the total is $1,498.35. That is just behind El Paso, Texas, Wichita, Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Mesa has similar internet and food bills compared to Tucson, but the other bills are more expensive, so it comes in at No. 8 with a total of $1,564.68. That's about $500 less than Phoenix's $2,000 cost of living, which came in as the 33rd-least expensive city to live in out of 75.
A closer break down can be seen below:
4. Tucson, AZ
- Utilities: $236.44
- Internet: $69.14
- Monthly gas: $114.32
- Rent (1-bedroom apartment): $780.91
- Food (per person): $297.54
- Total: $1,498.35
8. Mesa, AZ
- Utilities: $153.19
- Internet: $70.00
- Monthly gas: $142.52
- Rent (1-bedroom apartment): $905.45
- Food (per person): $293.52
- Total: $1,564.68