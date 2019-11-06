PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were treated for drug overdoses on Wednesday night after Phoenix police found them passed out in a car with two children.
They were found in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, police said. The children were not hurt when officers found them. When fire crews arrived, they treated the two adults for overdoses.
While the adult driver was booked on a child neglect charge, the adult passenger was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes.
The name of the suspect and ages of the children were not immediately available.
