PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults are facing charges after police say they overdosed with two kids in the car on Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Police say the two adults were found passed out in a vehicle with two children in the car near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
The adults were treated by fire crews on scene for an overdose. Police added the two children were found unharmed.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Kayla Renteria, was arrested for child endangerment charges. Her passenger, who was taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons, was cited and released for child endangerment charges also. The passenger's identity is not being released at this time.
Police say the children were placed with family. Their ages have not been made available.