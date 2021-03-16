PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you played the Powerball last weekend, you may want to double check your tickets because two Arizona winners won $100,000 and have yet to claim their winnings.
The winning numbers are 5, 11, 51, 56, 61 with Powerball number 2 in the Saturday, March 13 drawing.
The Arizona Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number. The cash prize was $50,000 but since they both got the Powerball number, their prize doubled to $100,000.
Where two tickets were sold:
- Circle K - 3502 W Anthem Way in Anthem
- Speedway - 1981 East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low