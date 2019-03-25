SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "It's a great way to make money, plain and simple," said Damon Crutcher, a Turo app host.
Damon Crutcher is an Army veteran. While deployed in Afghanistan in 2018, he put his Toyota Tacoma on the Turo app.
"To earn money instead of it sitting around doing nothing, the extra money can help pay the payment on it," said Crutcher.
Turo has been in Scottsdale for four years. Starting with just a few employees in a small office, they now have more than 70 and growing the company every month. Scottsdale is the biggest office, but the app has locations in every state except New York.
"We have something for everyone, from your everyday get-around car to electric to even more exotic and classic cars," said John Heath, manager of government relations for Turo.
Cars are listed around the state with the majority of them in the Valley. The website has about 5,000 cars listed in Arizona and the average person can make anywhere from $300 to $600 per month.
“Hosts who list their cars make that in just for 10 days, putting their car on the platform," said Heath.
The price is set by the person sharing their car. However, Turo executives work with the host to make sure the price point is right for the type of car and the market it is in.
"It's very flexible. If you want to charge extra for delivery or want them to come to you at a set pick up, everything is very easy in the app," said Crutcher.
You have to be at least 21 years old to use Turo. When it comes to insurance coverage, the company makes sure the host is covered.
"We provide that host a million dollars. Let me say that again, a million dollars of insurance to cover their asset," said Heath.
“With a million dollar policy Turo provides, I’m not too worried about it if anything happens,” said Crutcher.
For more information on Turo, click here.
