PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Union High School District is asking people to not share threats on social media.
Administrators and law enforcement say even if you think you’re just helping spread awareness of a possible threat, sharing screenshots actually does more harm than good.
[RELATED: Phoenix PD investigating social media threat at Mountain Pointe High School]
Just a few hundred Mountain Pointe High School students showed up to school Monday after someone posted a picture of a gun and told kids not to go to school.
Thankfully, a lot of students and parents reported the threat immediately to the district and to the police.
"So it's a good thing that we're having that open communication between our parents and students. But it did catch like wildfire on social media,” said Jennifer Liewer with Tempe Union High School District.
A screenshot of the threat was also shared more than 1,300 times.
Rumors spread just as quickly.
“It can cause a lot of panic. Tt can also lead to us having to track down that many more people or law enforcement having to track down that many more people to find out where a post originated from,” said Liewer.
All that sharing may have even helped inspire a copycat. Someone took that screenshot added "And DV too" to the photo, and used it to threaten students at Desert Vista High School as well.
That was quickly ruled a hoax.
But on Tuesday at Mountain Point, extra security measures are still in place as police try to track down the original photo.
“And what you might not want to have happens is if you do repost something, you now have that post tied to you,” said Liewer. “And so there's the potential that somehow you could become responsible for it and you may have had nothing to do with it from the beginning."
Phoenix police and the FBI also agree it's not a good idea to share or repost a threat.
And if you create a threat, even a fake one, the maximum penalty for a hoax is five years in prison.
Social Media threats are illegal and @phoenixpolice will investigate thoroughly. Report, don't repost. @FBIPhoenix #ThinkBeforeYouPost— Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) September 24, 2018
