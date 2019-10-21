TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tucson woman who regularly feeds javelina near her home was bitten Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The woman had apparently been feeding javelina table scraps.
She was taken to urgent care, where she was treated and later released. The Arizona Game and Fish Department recommended she get a rabies shot.
"Javelina are capable of defending themselves and could be dangerous if cornered and frightened, but attacks on people are rare and almost always associated with deliberate feeding," the agency's website explains.
Arizona Game and Fish would like to remind everyone that feeding javelina is illegal in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties. Anyone caught violating the law could face a fine of up to $300.
"People have often inadvertently created conflicts with javelina by building homes in javelina habitat and providing food, water and shelter that attract javelina into their yards," Arizona Game and Fish says on its web site. "Continued contact with non-threatening humans can make javelina bold and uninhibited about being in residential areas. The only real solution is to remove or block access to the attractants. If everyone in your neighborhood does this, javelina will no longer find the area an attractive place to live, and they will move on."
If you see someone feeding wildlife, you can report it by calling 800-352-0700. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
AZ Game and Fish provided some tips for those living in javelina country.
• Never feed javelina!
• Feed pets indoors or immediately remove leftover food.
• Securely store all garbage.
• Keep birdseed and water off the ground and out of reach of javelina.
• Landscape with natural vegetation, instead of ornamental plants that javelina enjoy eating. Plant toxic bulbs, such as iris and narcissus, instead of tasty bulbs like tulips.
• Use poultry wire at or just below the soil surface to protect plant beds from digging.
• Fence your yard or garden. A 4-foot-high wall around the patio and bird-feeding area is effective.
• Pick up fruit as soon as it drops from the tree.
• Trim plants that could provide hiding cover.
• Securely close all openings to spaces under buildings and mobile homes.
• Don’t leave dogs tied up where javelina can get to them, and keep dogs on a leash when outdoors. Javelina view dogs as a threat and will defend themselves.
Habitual feeder of javelina bitten Sun. evening NE of Speedway & North Painted Hills Drive. Woman treated at urgent care & released. AZGFD recommended rabies shots. Was feeding javelina table scraps. Feeding wildlife illegal in Pima, Pinal & Maricopa ctys. Report to 800-352-0700. pic.twitter.com/fjDr0QbO27— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 21, 2019