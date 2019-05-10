PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson woman has been arrested on federal charges after she sold fentanyl which resulted in three overdoses, including one death.
According to the DEA Phoenix Division, 22-year-old Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez turned herself in to federal agents on Wednesday.
Lopez-Sanchez was identified by the Tucson Police Department as the supplier of fentanyl to three people who overdosed in 2018, including one who later died on Nov. 1, 2018.
The DEA in Arizona has developed an initiative to review deadly overdoses and bring dealers to face federal charges for supplying drugs that result in death.
These federal charges carry a mandatory minimum sentencing of 20 years in prison. Lopez-Sanchez also faces two counts for allegedly importing the fentanyl from Mexico.
(1) comment
Make her swallow them!
