TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tucson police say a toddler has died a day after another toddler shotted her in what appears to be an accident.

The shooting, which involved a small-caliber rifle, happened Tuesday afternoon at a Tucson home near Pima Street and Swan Road.

The 1-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. Police say she died around noon on Wednesday.

Child Physical Abuse Units are investigating the case.

No arrests have been made.

 

