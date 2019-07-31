TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tucson police say a toddler has died a day after another toddler shotted her in what appears to be an accident.
The shooting, which involved a small-caliber rifle, happened Tuesday afternoon at a Tucson home near Pima Street and Swan Road.
The 1-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. Police say she died around noon on Wednesday.
Child Physical Abuse Units are investigating the case.
No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.