TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A teen wanted on several felony charges and a K-9 officer were shot during an incident in Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 3.
The Tucson Police Department said Elmer Virgen, 15, was shot and suffered injuries that are not life threatening. According to Tucson Police K-9, officer Tango was also shot but was still able to capture Virgen.
The TPD said Virgen is connected to several crimes and incidents, including the officer-involved shooting Aug. 26 that left 17-year-old Simon Pancho dead.
K9 Tango is recovering after being shot during an arrest of an armed robbery suspect last night. Despite being shot Tango captured the suspect. We expect him to be back to work in a couple weeks! Special thanks to the staff at Valley Animal Hospital. #K9leadstheway #servarevitas pic.twitter.com/zvrAk2cwTz— Tucson Police K9 (@tucsonpolicek9) September 4, 2020
Tucson Police K9 said Tango, who was treated by Valley Animal Hospital, could be back at work in a couple of weeks. Several KOLD News 13 viewers asked how they can donate to Tango’s recovery. You can do that HERE or HERE.
Thanks for the support. I’ve made it home and will be resting for the next couple of weeks. Thanks VCA Animal hospital for the awesome care and Tucson Back the Blue Line for the send off. pic.twitter.com/90C3my1w7p— TPD K9 Tango (@TPDK9Tango) September 5, 2020
The TPD said the incident began around 11 p.m. when officers spotted Virgen near South Midvale Park Road and West Headley Place.
Virgen allegedly ran from Tango and officers before firing off several shots. A TPD officer returned fire and hit Virgen.
Officers were looking for Virgen on several charges, including armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Those charges come from an armed robbery that happened July 31 at a local convenience store. The TPD said Virgen, Pancho and two other suspects robbed the store.
The TPD said Virgen and Pancho are both connected to gangs.
Virgen will face charges from the armed robbery and other felonies from the Thursday night incident. The TPD said he also has a felony warrant for a recent parole violation.
