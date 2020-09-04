Tucson K-9 officer Tango

Tucson K-9 officer Tango was shot during the arrest of an armed robbery suspect late Thursday, Sept. 3. 

 (Source: Tucson Police K9)

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A teen wanted on several felony charges and a K-9 officer were shot during an incident in Tucson late Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Tucson Police Department said Elmer Virgen, 15, was shot and suffered injuries that are not life threatening. According to Tucson Police K-9, officer Tango was also shot but was still able to capture Virgen.

The TPD said Virgen is connected to several crimes and incidents, including the officer-involved shooting Aug. 26 that left 17-year-old Simon Pancho dead.

Tucson Police K9 said Tango, who was treated by Valley Animal Hospital, could be back at work in a couple of weeks. Several KOLD News 13 viewers asked how they can donate to Tango’s recovery. You can do that HERE or HERE.

The TPD said the incident began around 11 p.m. when officers spotted Virgen near South Midvale Park Road and West Headley Place.

Virgen allegedly ran from Tango and officers before firing off several shots. A TPD officer returned fire and hit Virgen.

Officers were looking for Virgen on several charges, including armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those charges come from an armed robbery that happened July 31 at a local convenience store. The TPD said Virgen, Pancho and two other suspects robbed the store.

The TPD said Virgen and Pancho are both connected to gangs.

Virgen will face charges from the armed robbery and other felonies from the Thursday night incident. The TPD said he also has a felony warrant for a recent parole violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

