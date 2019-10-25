TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teacher in Tucson has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
William Yaw IV, a teacher at Tanque Verde High School, faces three charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Yaw was arrested on Oct. 24.
Earlier this week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department received information from a community member about an inappropriate relationship that had allegedly occurred between a student and a teacher.
The investigation led to the arrest of Yaw at the high school.
Yaw was was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Police say that this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.