TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brother and sister have been arrested in Tucson in connection to last month's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Cory and Felicia Konold were arrested Feb. 11. They face charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the U.S. District Court in DC, officials have found probable cause that the siblings conspired "to corruptly obstruct, influence or impede an official proceeding before Congress."