Tucson sergeant dies in crash of ultralight aircraft

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD) -- A sergeant with the Tucson Police Department died in an crash early Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The TPD said Timothy Froebe was involved in the crash of an ultralight aircraft crash in Benson. Froebe was off-duty at the time.
"It is with much sadness that the Tucson Police Department announces the death of Sgt. Froebe," the TPD said in a news release.
The Benson Police Department is investigating the accident.
The TPD said Froebe served in the Marine Corps from 1978-2012 and achieved the rank of Colonel.
Froebe joined the TPD as a patrol officer in January 1995 and was promoted to sergeant in October 2007. His most recent assignment was supervisor of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
The TPD said he received numerous departmental awards including the Medal of Merit, Medal of Distinguished Service, and the Chief’s Citation of Excellence.