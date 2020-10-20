TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Months after a man attacked a 77-year-old woman at a pizza place, Tucson police said they have arrested the suspect on Tuesday. Investigators didn't release his name or what led up to the arrest.
It was on April 21 that the victim was leaving a Peter Piper Pizza in Tucson with two pizzas when a man with a metal pipe approached her. He hit her on the head and then stole one of her pizzas before he ran off. The attack was caught on camera and police released the video a week later.
The victim’s family told KOLD-TV that she did not sustain any serious injuries.