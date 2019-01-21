TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson police officer was arrested Sunday after allegations of unlawful sexual conduct were brought against him.
According to the Tucson Police Department, Officer Richard Daniel engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a woman who he was investigating on Jan. 13.
Police say they learned of the allegations four days later.
After detectives investigated the allegations, they were able to get probable cause for the arrest of Daniel, a 3-year veteran with the department.
Daniel was arrested for one count of unlawful sexual conduct and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into Pima County Jail.
Police say detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges are pending.
Daniel has been sent a termination letter and was placed on leave without pay while the investigation continues.
No further details were released.
Statement from the Tucson Police Department:
Investigations involving the conduct of our officers are taken seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by Richard Daniel are not reflective of the honorable men and women who are devoted every day to the mission of serving and protecting the members of the Tucson community.
