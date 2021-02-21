TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the University of Arizona student who was killed in a shooting on campus this weekend. And now, detectives are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect car.
Tucson police say the victim was 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys.
On Saturday at around 11 p.m., the University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a parking garage near near McKale Center. That's where officers located Keys, who had been shot. Rescue crews attempted lifesaving measures, but Keys was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say Keys had been walking home when a red or maroon Cadillac sedan drove up. Apparently, Keys got into an argument with someone in that car, and shots were fired. Keys was struck in the gunfire, and the car took off.
Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle. It's described as a 2006-2011, red or maroon Cadillac DTS. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
A vigil was organized for Monday evening at the parking garage where Keys was shot.
Keys was a sophomore majoring communication and a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. "My hope is that justice will be swift (and) we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family (and) most importantly, his family, his friends," President Robert C. Robbins said Monday during the university's virtual weekly briefing.
The university is in touch with the Keys family, Robbins said. "As you can imagine, they are absolutely devastated at the loss of this incredibly beautiful young man who had an incredibly bright future ahead of him," Robbins said. "I would ask that we all band together, all support each other, and if there's anything that anyone knows about this absolutely senseless loss of life of one of our (University of Arizona) family members, please let Chief Seastone and the Tucson Police Department know about it."
Robbins encouraged members of the campus community to seek support if needed through campus counseling serives or the Dean of Students Office.
Tucson police say campus police patrols will be increased in the coming days, particularly around the vaccination site on the University of Arizona Mall. "We are indeed a family here at the U of A, and one of our family members has been tragically taken from us," said University of Arizona Chief of Police Brian Seastone. "I want to reassure folks that campus safety and security is our No. 1 priority at the campus and has been for many, many years."
Shooting @ Cherry Garage. Suspect vehicle is red 4 door Cadillac SUV last seen NB on Cherry. Stay away from Area and call 911.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 21, 2021
Update to Shooting @ Cherry Garage. No ongoing threat to campus. Call 911 with information. No updates will follow.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) February 21, 2021