TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference addressing the death of a suspect in custody back in April, Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation. The offer came moments after the department showed the video of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez’s death during an arrest.
Mayor Regina Romero said she didn’t know about Magnus’ offer but will have to discuss the matter further with other city leaders. Romero did praise Magnus for his commitment to the community as chief.
Unedited footage from the incident was shown during the conference, where Ingram-Lopez can be heard asking for help and water before he loses consciousness.
When officers discovered him to be unresponsive, they administered Narcan, believing he was overdosing, TPD said, then called an ambulance and began CPR.
Three police officers with the Tucson Police Department allegedly involved in the death have resigned. Magnus said they would have been fired if they had not resigned, citing multiple policy violations.
Officials with the TPD said multiple policy violations were identified and that officers failed to handle the incident consistent with their training, but no malice or bad intent was identified in the incident, Magnus said.
Although the footage is dark, officers can be seen handcuffing Ingram-Lopez and placing blankets over his body and head. No chokeholds or knee to the neck tactics were used in the attempt to bring him into custody.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner released the autopsy and toxicology reports on Carlos Ingram-Lopez, that stated the cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint with cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition.” The manner of death has not been determined.
The toxicology report showed positive tests for stimulants, both benzoylecgonine and cocaine.
Prior to his death, there was reported shouting with aggressive behavior and reported physical restraint.
You can read the full autopsy report HERE and the toxicology report HERE.
