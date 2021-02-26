TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tucson Police Department announced Friday morning that they have arrested a 17-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting at the University of Arizona last weekend.

Police believe Alonzo Orosco shot and killed 20-year-old Forrest Beckett Keys late the night of Feb. 20. Officers arrested him Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County Jail. Police did not say what led detectives to Orosco, and it's not clear if the 17-year-old was acquainted with Keys.

It was about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, when the University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a parking garage near McKale Center. That's where officers located Keys, who had been shot. Rescue crews attempted lifesaving measures, but Keys was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Keys was walking home when a red or maroon Cadillac sedan drove up. Police believe Keys got into an argument with someone in that car. That's when shots were fired. The car left the scene.

Although police have made an arrest, they say the investigation is ongoing and there might be more suspects. Investigators are looking to talk to anybody who might have information about what happened the night of Feb. 20. If you know anything, please call 911 or 520-88-CRIME (520-882-7463). Police say you can remain anonymous.