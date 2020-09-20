TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tucson police officer finds himself on the other side of the law after investigators said he hit a suspect who was in handcuffs last week.
It all started on Thursday when officers showed up to the Roy Laos Transit Center where a security guard pointed out a man wanted for trespassing. He had previous been at the center getting into a fight.
When officers moved in to arrest him, he laid face down on the ground and put his hands out. After officers handcuffed him, he started to resist, police said. Officers tried to roll him onto his side but he started yelling, kicking and wouldn't give officers his name.
Officer William Gallego arrived to help and recognized the man. He called him by his name, which police haven't released, and the man then spit on Gallego's pant leg. Gallego then put his boot on the back of the suspect's head for "reasons we do not know," police said. Officer Gallego went to his vehicle to get restraints for the man's legs and when he came back, he hit the man's head with his shin twice while he was still handcuffed, according to the department. Officers retrained the suspect's legs but refused to stand up so he was carried to the patrol car. He was then booked into jail.
On Friday, Gallego's supervisor reviewed the body-cam video and saw Gallego hit the suspect while in handcuffs. Gallego was then arrested on Sunday and booked into Pima County Jail on one of aggravated assault. Gallego resigned from his job before being booked into jail, and had been with the department for 16 years.
Arizona's Family has requested copies of the body-worn camera from the Thursday night incident.