YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tucson couple has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a million dollars' worth of fentanyl pills were discovered in a child's car seat, deputies say.
During a traffic stop along I-17 near Cordes Lake on Sunday, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies noticed a car making an unsafe lane change and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies say 27-year-old Roberto Guerrero was the driver of the car and 24-year-old Ana Razo-Villela was the passenger. Their three children, all under the age of 6, were also in the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of drugs in the car. During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a hidden compartment in a child car seat. Inside that compartment, they discovered 52,000 fentanyl pills, YCSO says.
“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” said Yavapai Sheriff David Rhodes. “But this is the sad reality of our world today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity, but they need to know that they can’t hide anything from us.”
“I’m grateful for the work our K-9 deputy did on this stop. His thoroughness not only saved the lives of those who suffer from drug addiction, but his actions helped rescue three very young children from this dangerous environment,” Sheriff Rhodes continued.
Both suspects are charged with transportation of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.
Their three children are now in DCS custody.