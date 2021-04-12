TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning in Tucson.
On April 12, just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a neighborhood in midtown Tucson for a report of a wanted suspect, 37-year-old James Nicholas Pacheco. When officers arrived, they located Pacheco and a female acquaintance. But police say both of them ran off into a desert area. The officer followed the pair, and moments later, confronted Pacheco.
That's when police say Pacheco brandished two bayonets (detachable, daggerlike blades put on the muzzle end of rifles) and began charging toward the officer. The officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. Pacheco was transported to Banner University Medical Center with critical injuries.
No officers were hurt.
Police say Pacheco was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred on April 9.
Upon his release from the hospital, police say Pacheco will be charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Additional charges may be added.