TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tucson mother has been arrested after the death of her 8-month-old daughter.
Breanna Henson has been charged with child abuse.
Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said Henson was arrested after her infant daughter was found dead on the southeast side of Tucson Thursday. The house is near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Dugan said Henson was extremely intoxicated when officers arrived at the home.
Dugan said the baby had puncture wounds and scratches on her body. He also noted that a dog was found in the home and the child’s injuries were consistent with injuries that could be caused by a dog.
The dog was taken by Pima County Animal Control and it will be tested.
The exact cause of the baby's death has not been determined.
After Henson's first court appearance Thursday night, the judge ordered that she be released into the supervised custody of her parents. She is also not allowed any contact with minors, or unsupervised contact with minors.
Henson's next court date is set for Feb. 13.
