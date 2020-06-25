TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Less than 24 hours after the Tucson police chief offered his resignation during a news conference regarding an in-custody death, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a statement saying she does not believe that should happen.

During Wednesday's news conference, Chief Chris Magnus showed video footage of the incident involving 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez back in April. It was after that video that Magnus offered his resignation.

"In this moment, my focus is on the fact that the life of a fellow Tucsonan, Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez, was needlessly lost. The Chief's abrupt announcement at the press conference yesterday should not take away from that," Romero said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"By city charter, it is the City Manager's responsibility to accept resignations or fire Department Directors, Romero said. "After listening to the feedback of my colleagues on the Council, I do not believe the Chief should resign."

The statement goes on to praise Magnus for his work with the Tucson Police Department since joining in December 2016, building "strong relationships with our community …."

"Now is the time to work together and rebuild public trust in our police department by increasing transparency, ensuring accountability, and re-imagining how we provide safety to our community," Romero's statement reads. "I look forward to working with Chief Magnus to accomplish these reforms."

Three officers involved in the death of Ingram-Lopez resigned. Magnus, citing policy violations on their part, said the officers would have been fired if they hadn't left the Department voluntarily.