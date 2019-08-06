TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tucson man convicted of sex crimes involving a young child has been sentenced to 137 years in prison.
Derek Ross Andrews was sentenced on Monday.
Last week, a jury found Andrews guilty of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.
According to court documents, a woman said she found a video on Andrews’ cell phone late last year. The video allegedly showed Andrews involved in a sex act with a young child next to him.
The woman said she had the child in her arms when she confronted Andrews about the video. He allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and the child.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Andrews threatened to get into a shootout with police when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Andrews has a history of domestic violence.
He will die owing society having not served out his full term at 80 to 90 years of it only I tell you . [ban]
