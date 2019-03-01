TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tucson man has been sentenced to 18 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for kidnapping, beating and cutting of a victim’s finger with a knife.
According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the victim met 32-year-old Jessica Ann Marie “Guera” Bracamontes at a Tucson convenience store for a drug deal back in July of 2017.
Unsatisfied with the deal, Bracamontes kidnapped the victim at gunpoint, ordered him into her car and took his valuables, including his phone and jewelry, officials said.
Bracamontes teamed up with other accomplices and took the victim to a Tucson motel.
Once inside, they beat the victim and one accomplice, Francisco Esteban “Cisco” Fierros, 31, punched the victim until he placed his right index finger on a bedside dresser.
Bracamontes filmed the assault on her phone while Fierros chopped the victim’s finger off.
"We're keeping it so it serves as a reminder to you," Bracamontes told the victim.
The victim was treated at the University Medical Center.
Bracamontes pleaded guilty for her role in the assault and was sentenced to 10 and a half years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Her other accomplices were served the following sentences.
Richard “Happy” Marquez was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Jorge Miguel “Kroncrete” Chavez was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison.
Francisca Leann Gatter was sentenced to 100 days in jail and 3 years of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.