TUCSON, AZ (AP) - A Tucson man convicted of raping seven women over a 12-year span has been sentenced to 274 years in prison.
Pima County prosecutors say multiple victims appeared in court Monday for Nathan Loebe's sentencing, with four saying they wanted to see him get the maximum sentence of 370 years.
Even though Loebe will be spending his life behind bars, each victim, in a way, explained how their lives will forever be scarred.
“Nathan, you are a predator," one of the victims said. Her powerful words were among many spoken at the long-awaited sentencing.
“I’ve waited sixteen damn years for this,” explained another victim.
But as each victim spoke, they detailed the scars left behind on their lives.
“I was never like this before that morning ever," one woman said. "Now I can’t enjoy my life.” This same woman explained the amount of therapy sessions she’s been to, and the different attempts she’s made on her own life because of this.
In the courtroom, Loebe wouldn’t turn around. He wouldn’t look at each woman as they spoke - even after they say his actions left them traumatized.
“He’s not remorseful for his actions,” another woman said. “His behavior and his testimony only further solidify that he has no compassion for us as victims.”
Still each woman says they're forced to move forward, despite the hurt they still feel years later.
One of those victims even stated she holds many titles, calling herself both a mother and daughter, but refuses to call herself a rape victim.
The 38-year-old Loebe was convicted in February.
Several victims reported meeting a man in a bar or on an online dating site between 2003 and 2015.
The women told authorities they would usually meet for drinks with the man and would either lose consciousness or become incapacitated before he sexually assaulted them.
The cases remained unsolved until 2017 when police got a grant to cover the cost of clearing untested sexual assault kits.
Police say DNA matched Loebe to several cases.
(1) comment
Where are all the predictable, blase' comments about him getting a taste of his own medicine in prison??
