TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's an important reminder to "leave baby wildlife alone."
On Wednesday, a man in Tucson was bitten while trying to return a bobcat kitten to its family.
The kitten had been staying in the man's yard with its mama and another kitten.
But when the kitten got spooked and went over a wall, the man tried to bring it back to its family, and that's when he was bitten.
The victim was treated at Oro Valley Hospital and released.
The young bobcat was brought back to its family.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says if you come across an animal you think is in distress, you should never touch it. Instead, call a wildlife professional, a rehab center or the AZGFD.
Game and Fish officials also say that sick or distressed wildlife are dangerous and react instinctively. In addition, rarely do females abandon their young.
As the weather heats up and the days get longer, there's a greater chance you could encounter newborn wildlife.
Game and Fish officials say often people see animals, such as baby birds and bunnies and assume they're abandoned, then unknowingly separate a baby from its parent.
This can sometimes lead to baby animals getting euthanized because they cannot be released back into the wild.
If you’ve already picked up a young animal, put it back exactly where you found it, or under a shrub nearby where its mother can find it.
If it's a baby bird you find, and you can safely reach the nest, you can put it back. It’s a myth that bird parents will reject their young if they smell like people.
The AZGFD has information on its website about how to contact local "wildlife rehabilitators.'
Many rehabilitators are specialists with particular types of animals, others will provide care for all species. Some wildlife rehabilitators, although located in major metropolitan areas, operate statewide.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department radio dispatch number is 623-236-7201.
Leave Baby Wildlife Alone: A bobcat kitten that bit a Tucson teen Wed. trying to rescue it from a pool. Good Samaritan victim treated, both released. Using a pool skimmer, calling us at 623-236-7201, were better options. Cats paddle! Hands off wildlife, even when in distress. pic.twitter.com/tdE52AWQxq— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 16, 2019
