TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson jury has handed down a guilty verdict to a man who was arrested with 200 fentanyl pills duct-taped to his genitals.
But Israel Morales-Cisneros, 33, was not in court when his verdict was read.
In fact, he's on the run, and believed to be somewhere in Mexico, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Prior to his trial, Morales-Cisneros had posted a $5,000 bond and then disappeared, Brnovich's office said.
His absence did not stop jurors from finding him guilty of one count of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale (fentanyl), one count of possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), one count of conspiracy and one count of illegally conducting an enterprise.
Brnovich says that during a traffic stop in March of 2018, Morales-Cisneros tried to hide the fentanyl pills by duct taping those pills to his genitals.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper discovered the pills.
The trooper also said they found 7 pounds of heroin concealed in a shoebox in Morales-Cisneros' car.
The heroin had a street value of $87,000. The fentanyl pills had a street value of $2,000.
Morales-Cisneros is facing a sentence of up to 12.5 years in prison.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Arizona DPS at 602-223-2212.
Tucson Jury Finds Man Guilty of Fentanyl Trafficking. Israel Morales-Cisneros was arrested with 200 fentanyl pills duct-taped to his genitals. He is currently on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call @Arizona_DPS at 602-223-2212. https://t.co/cQ3TSRvCiX pic.twitter.com/8qTMtsG7Yn— Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 17, 2019