TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters in Tucson are being called heroes after they saved a senior citizen and their dog and cat from a burning home.
The fire started just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. When crews arrived, they observed large flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
Firefighters pulled the older adult to safety. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Crews also rescued a cat and a dog from the fire. Both animals are said to be in good condition.
Crews were able to douse the flames in about 30 minutes, but the home was left with significant damage. No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
HOUSE FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Ironwood Ridge Dr. at 10:22 Tuesday morning for reports of a house fire. Medic 4 and Engine 4 were first on scene at 10:28, where they observed large flames and heavy smoke - hand lines were immediately pulled... pic.twitter.com/5m6gp8KXPC— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) December 29, 2020