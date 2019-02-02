TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tucson man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his two-month-old daughter died, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said the case began Jan. 22, when Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose was found unresponsive in a home in the 500 block of West Thurber Road.
Dezlyianna had multiple brain bleeds and rib fractures, according to the TPD.
Her father, 22-year-old Dustin Jose, was then arrested on three counts of child abuse.
According to the interim complaint, on Jan. 22, Jose was caring for two children - his infant daughter and one other child, while the baby’s mother was at work.
He reportedly admitted to squeezing his daughter’s neck as well as shaking her on Jan. 22 and other occasions, including the previous week.
Dezlyianna died at a local hospital on Jan. 26.
