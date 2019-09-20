TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson murder suspects Blane and Susan Barksdale appeared in court Thursday, Sept. 19 for their arraignment.
The Barksdales are accused of killing Frank Bligh, 72, in Tucson in April.
They were captured in New York in May, but escaped while being extradited back to Pima County. The Barksdales were found in northern Arizona after more than two weeks on the run.
On Thursday, they pleaded not guilty in Pima County Superior Court and are being held on $1 million bonds.
Bligh’s home burned down in April and his body has never been found.
Brent Mallard, the Barksdales’ nephew, has pleaded guilty to arson in connection with the incident. The plea deal has been sealed, but Mallard will sentenced Friday, Nov. 8.
