TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple was rescued after they were kidnapped while in Nogles, Sonora.
The Sonoran Attorney General’s Office said the couple was found in a home located about 6 miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.
Mexican authorities arrested two people, 22-year-old Luis Alberto and 17-year-old Jesús Esteban.
The SAGO said the kidnappers grabbed the couple and demanded $15,000 for their release.
