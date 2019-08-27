TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tucson couple accused of murder has escaped from custody, and now authorities are conducting an all-out search for them in our state.
Authorities said the pair is likely armed and dangerous.
Blane and Susan Barksdale reportedly escaped from a private prison transport company while being extradited from New York City to Pima County.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office said the Barksdales overpowered two transport officers in Blanding, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 26.
One of the transport officers suffered minor injuries.
The Barksdales allegedly then drove to St. Johns in northeastern Arizona. There, they dumped the transport van and took off in another vehicle.
The FBI will now be taking over the case.
The Barksdales are accused in connection with the presumed death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson in April 2019.
Bligh, whose body has not been found, was reported missing. On April 16, his home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue caught fire and exploded. The next day, his car was found abandoned in Tucson.
***ESCAPEES WANTED FOR MURDER***The search is underway for Blane & Susan Barksdale. They escaped custody in Blanding, UT while being extradited to Pima County. If seen, do not approach & call 911 immediately or 88-CRIME w/info on their whereabouts. https://t.co/Tye2CDezYC pic.twitter.com/jPgRHGoYgs— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 27, 2019