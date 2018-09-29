Federal authorities say a 20-year-old college student had drugs from Canada mailed to his Tucson apartment and used social media to try to sell them.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that Michael Mugavero is suspected of illegally importing thousands of prescription pills worth over $100,000 and then then posting videos on social media to promote their sales.
ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit began looking into the suspect earlier this month after customs officials in New York intercepted the shipments from Canada.
It’s unclear what charges Mugavero faces. ICE says he’s being prosecuted in Pima County.
