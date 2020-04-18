TUCSON, AZ (KOLD) - Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the coati that injured a woman and her dog at Coronado National Memorial on Saturday was killed and sent to a lab for rabies testing.
Mark Hart, a spokesperson with the department, said the attack happened on April 18 at a home on Montezuma Pass Road. The long-tailed creature was in a carport on the woman’s property, when her dog went after the coati first. The woman tried to stop the squabble and was injured.
The woman’s husband, who was armed at the time, shot and killed the coati. The woman went to the hospital for a rabies shot and the dog was taken to the vet, Hart said.
The deceased coati will be sent to a lab for rabies testing on Monday.
Hart said people should call 623-236-7201 for all wildlife conflicts.