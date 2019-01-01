TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Tucson may get up to two inches of snow overnight in what the National Weather Service is very impressive snowfall.
The snow is expected to hit the first night of the year into Wednesday morning.
Southern Arizona should brace for even more snow. In Cochise County, forecasters expect anywhere between three to six inches of snow.
Up in the Santa Catalina Mountains, the Summerhaven area has already seen up to 11 inches of snow, resulting in the closure of Mount Lemmon.
[RELATED: Cold winter storm moving through Arizona in the new year]
Snow has also been falling pretty steadily in the northern part of the state, near Flagstaff.
A picture posted by the Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday showed the entrance of the Grand Canyon covered in snow.
A grand view of snowy roads at the entrance of the Grand Canyon today. #phxtraffic #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/ll04JXmspE— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2019
Here is a look at the snow totals we are expecting with the next round of snow late tonight through Wednesday. These amounts are very impressive for valley floors. Use extreme caution if traveling. #azwx pic.twitter.com/J8IaNk3lFk— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.