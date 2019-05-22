TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson Border Patrol agent is in jail facing sexual assault charges.
Tucson Police Department announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, its officers arrested 33-year-old Steven Charles Holmes and booked him into the Pima County jail.
Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting three women police said he met on an online dating app.
It's not clear if the alleged attacks happened while Holmes was on or off duty.
Holmes was at work when TPD officers handcuffed him Tuesday at the Tucson Sector Border Patrol office.
[WATCH: Border Patrol Agent in Tucson sexual assaulted women he met on dating app, police say]
Police said the investigation started last week, after a woman reported the two went out on a date and he sexually assaulted her.
Prior to the date, she told detectives he identified himself as a Border Patrol Agent.
That led investigators to at least two other women who reported similar experiences.
Police say the investigation uncovered multiple victims with similar reports occurring from January 2012 to January 2019.
TPD spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan said in cases like this, it's possible there could be more victims.
Holmes was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson issued the following statement about the case:
Holmes has seven years of service with the U.S. Border Patrol. He has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission. We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel.
This investigation in ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Tucson Police, 9-1-1, or 88-CRIME.
(8) comments
Good grief; as if we don't have enough problems with those invaders, now THIS???? Couldn't he just go find 1 or 2 of "Joe Hooker's girls" in town????
build the wall!!!![beam][lol][beam]
Him need therapy and Shrink[huh]
Doh!
Interesting how you "disable comments" on the story with the ID of the 3 rental car thief's, but you leave them open here.
Good lord man look at the articles sexual offenders and thugs. Does AZFamily look for these specifically or what ?
The more outrageous, the more likely it will be that you will come back for more. It’s an old (and Very effective) marketing trick. ...Sex, Fear, Outrage. If it illicits an emotional response, it’s good for the news biz.. keeps people coming back for more, and the news biz can continue to profit by selling advertising. Most all profitable news outlets cash-in on fear, smear, sex, and outrage - emotional reactions; not much money in anything else.
Politicians too. No plan for a better future? No ability to uplift society? ..Fear, smear, and idiotic manufactured outrage all aimed against “them others” will always suffice. ;0)
Train wreck syndrome, I call it. ..hard to ignore the grotesque. And peddling the grotesque makes a lot of sick, and otherwise talentless people, very rich and powerful.
Plenty of room to leave a nice comment over at this story "Phoenix police officer goes out of her way to buy woman new car battery"
