TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A father near Tucson is facing a first-degree murder charge after his 6-year-old son died during an attempted exorcism.
Pablo Martinez, 31, allegedly told police he believed the child was possessed by a demon.
On Sept. 26, crews from the Pascua Yaqui Police Department and the Pascua Yaqui Fire Department responded to a home in response to a child who had been burned.
When the crews arrived at the home, which is located on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation southwest of Tucson, Pablo and Romelia Martinez were outside the home and the front door was locked.
Romelia is Pablo’s wife and the adopted mother of the child, and police say she was also in the home during the incident.
When asked what happened, police say Romelia pointed to Pablo and said, “He can tell you.”
When officers questioned Martinez about what had happened, he first told police "they would not understand" because "they were not in the right mindset or belief," says the police report.
He then "turned around, placed his hands into the air and said something to the effect of 'I did it,'" according to the police report.
Martinez told police he poured hot water down the little boy's throat, because he believed his son was "demonic, had a demon inside of him and that he needed to save him," according to the police report.
The report says that while Martinez was giving the child a bath, Romelia heard a "gurgling sound coming from the bathroom." The bathroom door was locked.
But when Romelia unlocked the door, she said she saw Martinez holding his son under the faucet in the bathtub, police say.
Romelia says she screamed at him to stop, but that Rodriguez said "he had to do it," according to the police report.
Police say the Martinez told them he saw something evil inside his son and knew he had to cast it out with the hot water.
He estimated the boy was under the water for 5 to 10 minutes, police said.
Officers found the little boy on a bed in a back bedroom. Police say the child was naked, propped up on a pillow and did not appear to be breathing.
The boy was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he had burns on more than 15 percent of his body, including his forearms, elbows and head.
"Would never see it in him that he would ever do something so cruel to his kids," said one neighbor."But, I just, it just devastates me, it makes my eyes water, too."
"What he did is unacceptable and I want him to get what he deserves," said another neighbor." He doesn't even deserve to see the daylight anymore."
Martinez remains in federal custody.